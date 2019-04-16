Brown at United Way

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, will be at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, 255 Watt St., at 10:30 a.m. today to discuss his proposed Working Families Tax Relief Act.

The bill would cut taxes for workers and families by expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. Brown also will visit the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna later today. He’ll tour the new indoor firing range and the 910th Aerial Spray Maintenance facility.

Library renovation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County committee Monday recommended Bostwick Design Partnership of Cleveland and RBF Colab of Youngstown as the architect firms to handle a $21 million renovation of the library’s 108-year-old main branch along Wick Avenue.

CT Consultants also should handle civil engineering work, the library’s building and sites committee decided, after a series of interviews with four “finalist” firms Monday.

The full library board plans to consider the recommendation during its regular meeting set for April 25.

Student guilty of rape

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown East High School student has been found guilty on one count of rape, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The 16-year-old was charged with rape in December, and has been in custody since February after he participated in a junior varsity basketball game while under house arrest.

The trial concluded in late March. The juvenile will remain in the juvenile detention area at the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center until his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 15.

Accused of selling drugs

YOUNGSTOWN

A federal bill of information has been filed against a Campbell man accusing him of selling drugs.

An affidavit said federal agents Thursday with the help of Campbell police searched the Princess Street apartment of Andre Little, no age given, and found suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a substance used to dilute narcotics and a digital scale.

The warrant was served after investigators observed Little selling fentanyl twice in an unnamed public place in Youngstown, according to the affidavit. Little was ordered held without bail Friday.

Neighborhood meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in colonial hall of St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Mahoning Ave. Guest speakers will be Ian Beniston and Jack Daugherty of Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. Councilman Mike Ray, D-4th, will give an update of activities concerning Youngstown and the West Side.

Town-hall meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Strategic Planning Organization Team will have a town-hall meeting to update and discuss the university’s ongoing strategic planning process as well as to respond to President Jim Tressel’s thoughts about strategies for the future.

The meeting is at 3 p.m. Wednesday with a breakout session immediately after in the Williamson College of Business Administration auditorium.

Man from Georgia is treated after being shot

WARREN

A 30-year-old Stone Mountain, Ga., man was treated at St. Joseph Warren Hospital at 3:42 a.m. Friday for an apparent minor gunshot injury he said he suffered in an unidentified part of town.

The man and his cousin, who helped the victim get to the hospital, said they didn’t know where the shooting took place.

The victim said he was not from this area and was walking down an “unknown street in an unknown direction” when he realized he had been hit by gunfire.

Paper shred at library

SALEM

The Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., will have a community paper shred from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot.

This event will provide area residents with the opportunity to safely dispose of sensitive paperwork by having them shredded by Protect N Shred Inc. of Cortland.

There is no cost to participate. No plastic, cardboard or newspapers will be accepted. Call the library at 330-332-0042 for information.