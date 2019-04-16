Agenda Wednesday

Canfield school board, regular meeting, 6 p.m., 100 Wadsworth St.

Crestview school board, 7 p.m., middle-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Lowellville school board, building and grounds committee meeting, 6 p.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Lowellville Village Council, 6:30 p.m., 140 E. Liberty St.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, board meeting, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

McDonald Village Council, caucus at 6 p.m., council meeting immediately after, community room, 451 Ohio Ave.

New Middletown Village Council, special meeting for appointment of new fire chief, 7:15 p.m., municipal building, 10711 Main St.

Niles school board, records commission meeting, 5:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 5:45 p.m., Niles Intermediate School, 120 E. Margaret St.

Poland Township trustees, special meeting, 6 p.m., 3339 Dobbins Road.

Southington school board, 5 p.m., school library, 2482 state Route 534.

Struthers City Council, special meeting, 5 p.m., municipal building, 6 Elm St.

Trumbull County Planning Commission, personnel committee meeting, 11:30 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, fifth floor, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

Western Reserve Port Authority, board meeting, 8:30 a.m., Harshman Building, 101 E. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee, 4:45 p.m.; regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

