Two women charged in separate child-endangering incidents Sunday in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

Two women were arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court on two counts each of child endangering after both were accused of allowing their small children to wander their neighborhoods alone Sunday.

Bethany L. Dibell 23, of Dunstan Drive Northwest, and China M. Jones, 26, of Vermont Avenue Northwest pleaded not guilty. Dibell was released on bond. Jones remained in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $1,000 bond.

In the Dibell case, police were called at 1:15 p.m. Sunday to Dunstan Drive on a report of children age 31/2 and almost 2 playing in the yard alone. A passer-by noticed the kids and put them in his truck after one of them said they were cold and locked out of their home. Officers knocked loudly at the kids’ home about 20 minutes until Dibell answered. The children were released to their grandmother.

Jones was charged at 3:50 p.m. Sunday after police said children age 4 and almost 3 were seen walking around Hunter Street Northwest alone and said their mother would not wake up. Police found Jones and a man asleep in the front room of her home. A family friend took the children.