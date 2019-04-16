Two arrested within an hour on separate gun charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested two men early Sunday in separate incidents who reports said were accused of having 9 mm handguns with them.

Teqwan Scott, 24, of Tod Lane, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and a warrant from Campbell Municipal Court.

John Johnson, 30 of Youngstown, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and driving under suspension.

He also is in the jail. Both men had arraignment hearings Monday in municipal court.

Scott was arrested about 1:10 a.m. Sunday at East Earle Avenue and Market Street on the South Side after police pulled him over because reports said he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Reports said police found a handgun with an extended magazine loaded with 31 rounds in the glove department.

Scott denied the gun was his but also said he needs a gun because he lives next door to the Tod Lane home where a man was shot and killed in a shootout last week.

Johnson was pulled over about 2:15 a.m. at Kenmore and Edwards avenues on the South Side for an improper turn, reports said.

Johnson was argumentative with police before he got out of his car, reports said. He was uncuffed when he calmed down but he then ran away before he was tackled in a nearby field, reports said.

Police found the gun in the car’s center console, reports said.