Youngstown man sought on warrant faces gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found a 9mm handgun early Sunday morning in the car of a man who ran from a traffic stop.

Police pulled over a car about 2:16 a.m. at Kenmore and Edwards avenues driven by John Johnson, 30, of Youngstown, for an improper turn.

Johnson was argumentative with police before he got out of his car, reports said. He was uncuffed when he calmed down but he then ran away before he was tackled in a nearby field, reports said.

Police found the gun in the center console, reports said.

Johnson is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and driving under suspension.

He also has a warrant from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, reports said.