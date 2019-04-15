Youngstown man faces gun charges after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man arrested early Sunday with a 9mm handgun that had an extended magazine has an address next door to where a man was killed in a shootout last week.

Teqwan Scott, 24, of Tod Lane, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and a warrant from Campbell Municipal Court.

Scott was arrested about 1:10 a.m. Sunday at East Earle Avenue and Market Street after police pulled him over because reports said he failed to stop at a stop sign.

The gun was found in the glove compartment.

Reports said Scott denied the gun was his, saying it belonged to a juvenile who was in the car with him, but said he needed a gun because of the recent homicide next door to his home.

Savon Young, 25, was killed April 9 in the front yard of a 135 Tod Lane home in a shooting where police collected over 50 shell casings and are looking for multiple suspects. Scott’s house is directly next door to where Young was killed and was damaged by gunfire in the shootout, reports said.

The juvenile was also arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle because of conflicting stories and was taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.