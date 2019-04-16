Youngstown council to mull fee on large clean-outs

YOUNGSTOWN — City council will consider legislation Wednesday to charge a $500 fee to property owners who do large-scale clean-outs and leave the garbage for the city sanitation department to collect.

The clean-outs would be for amounts in excess of 20 cubic yards and are usually when a landlord is emptying the contents of a property after a tenant is evicted, city officials say.

There are at least 10 property owners a week who leave clean-out items for the city to pick up that exceed 20 cubic yards, Michael Turner, the city's sanitation supervisor, said last month.