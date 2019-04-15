Warren woman faces child endangerment charges

WARREN — Bethany L. Dibell 23, of Dunstan Drive Northwest will be arraigned today on two counts of child endangering after police were called at 1:15 p.m. Sunday for two children outside without adult supervision.

A man said he had gone to his brother’s apartment and noticed the kids — ages 3 1/2 and almost 2 — in the yard wet and barely clothed. The older child said they had gotten locked out and were cold.

He put the kids in his truck to warm up and pounded on the door of the home where they said they lived. A neighbor advised she sometimes takes care of the children, so he gave them to her.

Officers knocked loudly at the kids home for about 20 minutes until Dibell answered. She did not comply with police requests and was handcuffed.

The children were released to their grandmother, and Children Services was notified.