Tire fire in Coitsville

CAMPBELL

Fire officials are saying the cause of a large trash and tire fire in front of 45 McCartney Road on Saturday night is suspicious.

A large column of black smoke brought attention to the blaze.

The fire was technically in Coitsville, but originally was reported to the Campbell Fire Department about 9 p.m. Coitsville and Poland fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire that was in a large wooded area off the road near the Youngstown city limit.

No buildings were damaged, and no one was injured.

Calculate impact of tax-levy approvals

LISBON

The Columbiana County Auditor’s website now calculates property taxes based on levy measures proposed for the May 7 ballot.

Levies are proposed in Wayne Township, Sandy Creek Fire District and Beaver and Crestview school districts. If you live in any of those jurisdictions, visit the auditor’s website at http://oh-columbiana-auditor.publicaccessnow.com, enter a parcel number, and select the “parcel detail” then “levy” tabs to estimate the tax bill for that property if those proposals pass.

The website does not account for changes to the taxing district’s proposed levies, the release states.

Auditor Nancy Milliken is “providing this service in the hope that any approved levies will not be a surprise to her fellow taxpayers,” the release states.

Library closing Friday

BRISTOLVILLE

The Bristol Public Library will be closed Good Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours will resume at 8 a.m. April 22.

Mental-health board to hand out awards

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Mental Health & Recovery Board’s annual recognition luncheon will take place at noon May 10 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Social Hall, 343 Via Mount Carmel Ave.

This year’s award recipients are: Crisis Intervention Training Officer of the Year, Peter Rozzi III, Jackson Township assistant police chief; Critical Incident Stress Management Award (CISM), the Rev. Mike “Chappy” Smith; Van Guard Award, frontline direct service, Heidi Hammerschmidt; Pillar Award, Sandra Hellock, Compass Family and Community Services, frontline administrative support; Program of the Year, FIRST Team, Alta Care Group; and Leadership Award, Darryl Alexander, executive director, Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program.

Reservations must be made by May 3. Call Maria Ogan at 330-746-2959, ext. 7972. The cost is $25 per person. Make checks payable to the MHRB, 222 W. Federal St., Suite 201, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Agenda Tuesday

Columbiana County Educational Service Center, regular board meeting, 4:30 p.m., 38720 Saltwell Road, Lisbon.

Jackson Township, regular board meeting, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Milton Township fire department, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Milton Township, regular monthly trustee meeting, 7 p.m., fire department, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Niles City School District, financial planning and supervision commission meeting, 5:45 p.m., all-purpose room, administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Poland Village, caucus at 7 p.m., regular council meeting at 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Struthers school board, regular, 5:30 p.m., board office, 99 Euclid Ave.

Workforce Development board, 8 a.m., Dutch Village Inn, 150 E. state Route 14, Columbiana.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.