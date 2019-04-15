Stricken Pittsburgh synagogue calls for art to cover fencing

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting last year is inviting young people worldwide to submit artwork to cover the fencing that surrounds the still-shuttered building.

The art project is called “#HeartsTogether: The Art of Rebuilding.” Organizers say that Tree of Life synagogue is looking for “original, uplifting images and graphics” to be printed on windscreens that will cover the temporary perimeter fencing. The project is open to artists age 13 to 17.

Organizers say the project will transform the “dismal site into a thing of beauty.”

Digital submissions are being accepted through May 31.

A truck driver who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews has been charged in the Oct. 27 shooting. He’s pleaded not guilty.