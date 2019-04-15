BREAKING: Mueller report will be released Thursday

Poland school board meeting location moved


April 15, 2019 at 10:04a.m.

POLAND — The board of education work session that was scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight has been moved to the high school cafeteria, 3199 Dobbins Road, due to power shortages.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000