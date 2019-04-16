Phantoms fall 3-1 in first game of playoffs
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Phantoms find themselves on the brink of elimination after the first game of the Clark Cup Playoffs as they dropped game one of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals to the Dubuque Fighting Saints 3-1 at the Covelli Centre tonight.
“By no means do you think you’re going to walk through a series unscathed,” said Phantoms Head Coach Brad Patterson. “It’s a series for a reason, it’s not one game. …I liked our energy, but I don’t think our execution was as good as it will be or what it can be.”
