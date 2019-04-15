Muransky reveals plans for the last Lordstown Cruze

POLAND — Ed Muransky announced today that he bought the last Chevy Cruze that was produced at the GM Lordstown Assembly Complex March 6.

Muransky, owner of the The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods, detailed plans for the car during a press conference at the Lake Club in Poland.

The vehicle will be auctioned and the proceeds donated to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley to benefit families and children, he said,

