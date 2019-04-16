Last Lordstown Cruze goes on auction block

By GRAIG GRAZIOSI

ggraziosi@vindy.com

POLAND

Ed Muransky revealed he bought the last Chevrolet Cruze that was produced at the General Motors Lords-town Assembly Complex and will auction it off to benefit the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Muransky, owner of the The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods, detailed plans for the car during a news conference Monday at The Lake Club on Paulin Road.

The vehicle will be auctioned, and the proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley to benefit families and children, he said.

Muransky said investing in both K-12 and higher education were important factors in keeping young people in the Valley.

“I think that car represented a sad day for a lot of people, and what we hope to do is turn it into a symbol for hope for the future,” Muransky said. “It’s a bridge toward a more hopeful tomorrow.”

The opening bid for the Cruze is $5,000, and each subsequent bid must be at least $2,500 more than the previous.

Bidding will close at 9 p.m. May 10, and the winner will be announced that evening during the United Way’s Centennial Champions Gala at The Lake Club.

Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, was present for the announcement and said the auction was a fitting use for the vehicle.

“All of us have felt so much pride over the years, and there’s so much emotion tied to that last Cruze,” Green said. “Helping out kids through the United Way is an extremely fitting plan for that last car.”

Green said the Lordstown plant was the top corporate contributor to the UWYMV for many years.

The Cruze will be on display around the Valley between now and May 10.

Those interested in participating in the auction can begin the process at www.bidpal.net/lastcruze. Bidders will have to register, log in and enter the requested registration information. After that, users can follow the instructions to place their bids.