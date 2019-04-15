Jury selection underway in 2017 murder case

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for two people accused of a 2017 murder on the West Side.

Dashonti Baker, 26 and Barraya Hickson, 26, both of Millet Avenue, are charged with aggravated murder for the June 23, 2017, shooting death of Rae'venna Faircloth-Thomas, who was found shot to death in an SUV on Oneta Street on the West Side.

Hickson has turned down a plea agreement that would have the murder charge dropped in exchange of a guilty plea to a charge of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors would have offered her probation.

If convicted of aggravated murder, Hickson could be sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

Police said Faircloth-Thomas was killed because of a property dispute and a monetary dispute with her boyfriend.