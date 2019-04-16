HB 154 seeks to undo Youngstown Plan

YOUNGSTOWN — Getting rid of academic distress commissions and chief executive officers and restoring local control are among the list of things House Bill 154 will do if it is passed.

And it has bipartisan support.

State Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, and Joe Miller of Amherst, D-56th, came together tonight during a meeting of the Community Leadership Coalition on Education at New Bethel Baptist Church to discuss dissolving all state takeovers of public school districts.

The coalition is composed of local community activists.

