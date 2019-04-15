Gucci Mane will perform at amphitheater June 22
YOUNGSTOWN — Rap artist Gucci Mane will perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre June 22.
Tickets will be available for sale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday online with the password: YTOWN.
Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Covelli Centre’s Southwoods Health Box Office.
Tickets range from $35 to $95. Other fees may apply.
