Firefighters respond to minor fire at South Avenue store
YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters were called to a South Avenue store undergoing remodeling after someone tried to set fire to the drive-thru area.
The fire did not catch at Ally's Food Mart, 3216 South Ave., after crews were called there about 1 a.m. today.
The previous fires in February and March have been ruled arson.
