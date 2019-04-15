Fallen tree diverts traffic on Glenwood Avenue on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN — A tree that fell at Anoka Lane and Glenwood Avenue has knocked down a power line and diverted traffic.

Presently, northbound drivers on Glenwood Avenue must detour onto Parkcliffe Avenue while southbound drivers must detour at Clearmont Avenue.

Part of Anoka Lane is also inaccessible because of flooding due to Sunday's heavy rain and wind.