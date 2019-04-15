Covelli Centre partners with Hollywood Gaming on club seats

YOUNGSTOWN — The Covelli Centre announced a partnership with Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course to have two sections of the downtown facility named the “Hollywood Gaming Club Seat Section.”

The club seat location, Sections 204 and 205, offer premium sightlines and VIP access to events at the center. Signs will hang from the arena designating the club seat section and there will be signs and wall wraps displaying the Hollywood Gaming brand at the center’s concourse.

The section will be finished later this spring.

“Our building sponsors and suite owners are a huge reason for our continued success,” said Jordan Ryan, the center’s director of sales. “This particular partnership allows us to make exciting facility updates that make our arena visually dynamic while also showcasing a particular area in the facility.”

Allie Evangelista, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course’s general manager, said: “It has always been our goal to provide a premier entertainment destination to the Youngstown area. Now, by entering into this partnership with the Covelli Centre, we can support one another to help grow the local economy and provide fun and exciting experiences for our guests.”