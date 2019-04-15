COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Haley R. Hummel, 26, of Mineral Ridge, and Brandon M. Carpenter, 27, of same.

Cassidy R. Sustak, 25, of Cortland, and Patrick A. Felger, 27, of same.

Brandon A. Barbe, 26, of Niles, and Shelbie L. Stefanski, 27, of same.

Michael A. Cervinski, 54, of Niles, and Jason A. Joachim, 42, of same.

Alicia A. Burgermyer, 21, of Warren, and Patricia H. Fritz, 23, of same.

Albert M. Brown III, 70, of Girard, and Cynthia M. Smith, 48, of same.

Ciara B. Goodemote, 23, of Hubbard, and Ezra M. Rebel, 23, of Mansfield.

Jason A. Moore, 39, of Warren, and Roni J. Miller, 44, of same.

Christine M. Novicky, 40, of Vienna, and Jeffrey A. Ford, 43, address confidential.

Dean A. Flynn, 36, of Garrettsville, and Sandy M. Skipper, 45, of same.

George D. Scott Jr., 54, of Cortland, and Christina L. Shontz, 53, of same.

Desiree A. Kraynak, 30, of Burghill, and Timothy G. Stone Jr., 33, of same.

Paul J. Herrmann III, 25, of Niles, and Corina C. Ritter, 27, of same.

Haleigh D. Crouser, 23, of Niles, and Michael A. Biggs, 23, of same.

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Joshua M. Garris Guardian et al, money.

Sam Lamancusa v. Maurice Moore Sr. et al, money (2).

Sam Lamancusa v. James E. Ferguson et al, money.

Sam Lamancusa v. James Kalogerou et al, money.

Chemical Bank v. Shannon C. Daley et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Brit N. Flack et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. Karen D. Henry et al, foreclosure.

Citibank NA v. Roseann Cupan et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Arthur H. Williams et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Brandon K. Warner et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Terra L. Youssef et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sherman P. Davidson et al, foreclosure.

Amerifirst Financial Corp. v. Kristen Heltzel et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Floyd E. Sankey et al, foreclosure.

Hargus Hall v. Coleman Behavioral Health et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Lisa Hoerig, other civil.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Miranda Boyle, other civil.

Kent State University v. Danielle R. Meadows, other civil.

Casey Rhodes v. Brandy Suarez et al, other civil.

Mark Mosinski v. Panera LLC et al, other civil.

Ronald L. Jacops II et al v. Angela Brock et al, other civil.

Brooke E. Thigpen v. Michael Thigpen et al, other civil.

Mark D. Beasley et al v. Scott M. Herron et al, other civil.

Bari L. Lamert v. Joseph R. Titak et al, other civil.

Student Loan Solutions LLC v. Amanda R. Eskins et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Heather Haggerty, other civil.

PI&I Motor Express Inc. et al v. RLI Insurance Co. et al, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Anthony Gardner, other civil.

Second Round LP v. Michele Gaetano, other civil.

Laura Boomhower et al v. Huntington National Bank et al, other civil.

Jennifer L. Thorn v. Estate of Michael J. Chizmar Sr. et al, other torts.

Lawrence W. Saunders v. Menard Inc. et al, other torts.

Department of Taxation v. AKT Enterprises LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Advanced Computer and Data Com Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Ainsley Imprints LLC, money (3).

Department of Taxation v. Atlantic LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Samuel M. Barker, money.

Department of Taxation v. Frank L. Cretella, money.

Department of Taxation v. Arthur Einzig, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tammy Heslop, money.

Department of Taxation v. Integrity Millwork and Design LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jalela LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. John D. Vance Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Bradley R. Koehler, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kelly S. Meneer et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Owen O. Miller, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kelly Plating Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Technical Staffing Professionals LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Leelana N. Provitt, money.

Department of Taxation v. Brea D. Rodgers, money.

Department of Taxation v. Qiana Shaw, money.

Department of Taxation v. Williams Machine Shop Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Stanik Construction Co. Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Team Torres Transportation & Hauling LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Uplifted Standards LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ray C. Wrightsman, money.

Discover Bank V. Franklin D. Haring, money.

Shepherd of the Valley Niles Nursing Facility v. Thomas Mahoney et al, money.

Tina M. Hall v. Jim Chafin, money.

Abigail Bacorn et al v. 1st Choice Construction LLC et al, money.

Dissolutions granted

Amos J. Gramelt and Amanda R. Gramelt.

Joshua M. Zackeroff and Marina Zackeroff.

Christina Ellis and Christopher Ellis.

Linda S. Nugent and Jimmy L. Nugent.

Christopher J. Shafer and Jade L. Lichty.

Diana M. Settle and Tom R. Settle.

Divorces granted

Melissa Shaker v. Daniel Shaker.

Albert B. Akins III v. Kristen M. Akins.

Lynda S. Pratt v. Phillip E. Pratt.

Phillip Pierce v. Stephanie Pierce.

Krisa R. Gregory v. Daniel L. Gregory.

Cori Tomlin v. Zachary Tomlin.

Charity J. Gramsky v. James A. Gramsky.

Barbara R. Robinson v. Michael A. Robinson.

Jason E. Brown v. Patsy J. Brown.

Karleena Watkins v. Marquail Watkins.

Christine Bauer v. Billy R. Morrow Sr.

Christine A. Wittkugle v. Richard S. Wittkugle.