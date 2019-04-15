Charges dropped against woman accused of assaulting Conway

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a criminal case against a Maryland woman who was charged with assaulting White House counselor Kellyanne Conway during a confrontation last year at a restaurant in a Washington suburb.

A trial for Mary Elizabeth Inabinett, 63, of Chevy Chase, was scheduled to start Monday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland. Instead, a county prosecutor asked a judge to dismiss the charges.

Police had charged Inabinett last November with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Conway told police she was attending a birthday party with her teenage daughter at a Mexican restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland, last October when she felt somebody grab her shoulders from behind and shake her. The woman who confronted Conway yelled, “Shame on you” and “other comments believed to about Conway’s political views,” according to a charging document prepared by Montgomery County police.

Conway wasn’t injured, the document says.

Montgomery County prosecutor Kathy Knight said Inabinett sent Conway a letter apologizing for the incident.

“She has apologized for choosing this time and place to vent her political views,” Knight said. “That was inappropriate.”

Knight noted Inabinett had never been arrested for a crime before.