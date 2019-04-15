Campbell School District renewal levy back on the ballot

Staff report

CAMPBELL

The Campbell City Schools will seek a renewal of its 16.3-mill, five-year levy that generates $989,711 annually on the May 7 primary ballot.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $570.50 annually.

The average home value in the city is about $65,000, so the cost to most homeowners will be much lower.

Funds generated through the levy are used to support the district’s operational costs. Capital-improvement projects are not funded using money generated from the levy, school officials said.

According to the district’s financial profile, salaries as a percentage of its operating expenditure account for 50.6 percent, with fringe benefits making up 21.45%, purchased services making up 24.7% and supplies and materials representing 2.25%. The remaining percentage is allocated as other expenses.

Salaries and fringes are the bulk of operation costs in all school districts. Campbell’s salaries and fringes are below the state average. The median administrator salary is $70,129. The state average for administrators is $81,278.

New teachers with a bachelor’s degree begin at $35,923. The median salary for teachers is $54,728. The state average is $62,353.

Schools Superintendent Matthew Bowen said he is available to meet with individuals or community organizations that wish to discuss the renewal.

The district’s levy committee has been distributing yard signs to supporters of the renewal.

The levy was first passed in 2000 and has been renewed every five years since, school officials said.