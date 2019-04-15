Brown in Youngstown Tuesday to worker tax cut bill
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown will be at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, 255 Watt St., at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss his proposed Working Families Tax Relief Act.
The bill would cut taxes for workers and families by expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit.
Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, will be joined by Bob Hannon, president of the local United Way, and local family advocates.
