Another Warren woman faces charges after kids found dirty, wandering

WARREN — China M. Jones, 26, of Vermont Avenue Northwest, was charged with two counts of child endangering at 3:50 p.m. Sunday after children ages 4 and almost 3 were seen walking around Hunter Street Northwest alone.

The boy had no shoes on, and both kids were dirty, police said.

Police found the door to their home open, then found Jones and Desmond A. Smith, 30, of Berkshire Drive, asleep in the front room on an air mattress. Officers eventually woke them.

Officers discovered there were arrest warrants for Jones and Smith, and both were arrested.

The children were given to a friend of the family who lives nearby.