UK standup comedian Ian Cognito dies onstage during show

LONDON

British standup comedian Ian Cognito has died on stage during a gig.

South Central Ambulance Service said medics were called to a club in Bicester, in southern England, on Thursday night, and “sadly one patient passed away at the scene.” Police said the death was not suspicious.

Show organizer Andrew Bird told the BBC that when the 60-year-old Cognito sat down and fell silent during his session, “everyone in the crowd, me included, thought he was joking.”

Cognito, whose real name was Paul Barbieri, never achieved wide fame but was highly respected among fellow comedians.

U. of Michigan natural history museum reopening to public

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is reopening to the public in its new building.

The Ann Arbor school says new exhibits will be on display to the public starting today at the museum, which combines natural history with scientific research.

The museum, which is part of the university’s College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, closed in December 2017. It moved from its previous home in the Ruthven Building to its current location in the new $261 million Biological Sciences Building.

Associated Press