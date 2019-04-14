Trumbull County


April 14, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Trumbull County

Road projects

Scheduled construction projects by the Ohio Department of Transportation this week:

State Route 304 in Girard and Hubbard, Liberty and Hubbard townships: From Monday until further notice, from just west of state Route 11 to just west of U.S Route 62 will have various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing. This $1.4 million resurfacing project is scheduled to be complete by late September.

State Route 88 in Johnston and Mecca townships: From April 22 until further notice, between state Route 46 and state Route 5 will have various daily lane restrictions for pavement repairs through late April.

Source: Ohio Department of Transportation

