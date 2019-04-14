SWAT team nabs man on S. Side

YOUNGSTOWN

Maurice Hasley, 31, is in custody after Youngstown Police and a SWAT team responded to an incident near Jean Street and Florida Avenue on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning.

Police told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Hasley had a gun but no one was injured.

He is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of domestic violence, illegal possession of a weapon, obstructing official business. Police also cited him for for driving under suspension. Officials say the incident began sometime after 5 a.m. and ended about 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the incident began as a domestic issue.

City church joins new ministry

YOUNGSTOWN

Richard Brown United Methodist Church, 1205 Elm St., recently voted to join the congregations of Centenary, Lockwood and Mahoning United Methodist churches in a new ministry, Pastor Greg Calko, said in a news release.

The four churches are now part of YUMTeaM, a new ministry in the Mahoning Valley dedicated to promoting worship without barriers. One of the primary goals of YUMTeaM is to eliminate the physical and social barriers that divide and separate people, Pastor Calko said

A legacy dinner will be at Richard Brown at 1 p.m. today, with the closing worship service immediately following.

Medical-marijuana seminar

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa.

The Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce and Solevo Wellness will host a seminar on medical-marijuana law at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Ellwood City Borough Building’s auditorium, 525 Lawrence Ave. The seminar will feature speaker Jean Novak, director of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky and vice chairwoman of the hemp committee.

Society to close early Good Friday

MERCER, Pa.

The Mercer County Historical Society will close at noon Good Friday and will reopen for regular business hours at 10 a.m. April 23. For information, call 724-662-3490.

Earth Day event set for April 27

HERMITAGE, PA.

The Mercer County Conservation District, in cooperation with Buhl Farm Park and the Hermitage Food Waste to Energy Facility, will host an Earth Day celebration at 2133 Broadway Road from 9 to 11 a.m. April 27.

This year’s focus will be on reducing and reusing items when possible. There will be two stations for the day: one shedding light into how to conserve and reduce waste and one featuring a tour of the Hermitage Food Waste to Energy Facility, which is operated by the city and uses food waste and its methane byproduct, making it into usable energy.

Call 724-662-2242 to register for this free event by Thursday. Participants will be told which station to start at upon registration.

Agenda Monday

Hubbard school board, work session, 5 p.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m., board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Mahoning County Career & Technical Center board, 4:30 p.m., conference room, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning County Records Commission, 1:30 p.m., county administration building, 2nd floor, 21 W. Boardman St.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, program and policy committee meeting, 5 p.m., CSB building, second floor, Suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Board, 1 p.m., Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Boardman.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, finance committee meeting, 4:45 p.m.; board meeting, 6 p.m., Leonard Kirtz School, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, building and sites committee meeting to conduct interviews, 1 p.m., meeting room, East Library, 430 Early Road, Youngstown.

New Middletown Planning and Zoning Committee, 4 p.m., municipal building, 10711 Main St. Review of property maintenance codes.

