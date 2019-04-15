Spring storms leave thousands without power in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN

There were tornado warnings and tornado watches aplenty Sunday afternoon and evening but no reported tornado touchdowns associated with the dangerous spring storms that rolled through the Mahoning Valley.

However, high winds blew down trees and tree branches that in turn knocked down power lines that left 20,000 FirstEnergy customers in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties and Alliance in Stark County without power, all weather-related, according to a FirstEnergy spokeswoman.

Most police departments in Mahoning County were so busy handling weather-related problems that they didn’t have the time to take any non-emergency calls.

“Trees and power lines are down all over Beaver Township,” said a police spokes- woman.

Struthers police reported power outages scattered all over the city.

A spokesman for the Youngstown Police Department said there are “a bunch of wires down on the South Side.”

