Sanders' forum at Lordstown High underway

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

A forum featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has begun at Lordstown High School.

Before the start of the event, a line of people - supporters and detractors - of Sanders formed outside of the high school.

His event is town-hall style with auto workers and teachers.

Prior to Sanders' event, local Republican leaders – state Rep. Don Manning, state Sen. Michael Rulli and state party chairwoman Jane Timkin held a press conference arguing that Sanders' policies would kill Ohio jobs.

Geno DeFabio, a local man who joined Trump on stage during his 2017 visit to Youngstown also addressed the crowd.

Republican National Committee spokesman Mandi Merritt, issued this statement this afternoon: “With his support for the job-killing Green New Deal, the desire to eliminate all private health insurance, and continued embrace of socialism, a Bernie Sanders’ presidency would mean disaster for Ohio jobs and workers."

