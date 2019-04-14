POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

April 6

Criminal damaging: A Wendemere Drive man noticed scratch marks on his pickup truck, apparently after someone had tried to enter the vehicle.

Breaking and entering: Someone forcibly entered a garage in the 300 block of Grace Street via a side door, on which were pry marks, though it appeared nothing was missing from the garage or a car inside.

Domestic violence: Authorities charged Stephen M. Allen, 45, of South Main Street, Hubbard, with domestic violence and failure to comply with police after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument related to a child-support payment, Allen slammed her against a wall and dropped the accuser to the floor, then stretched her arm backward and held her down with his knee. After leaving the residence soon after, Allen led officers on a brief vehicular pursuit before a third person persuaded him to surrender, a report indicated.

Domestic violence: Two Hubbard girls, 14 and 16, faced charges after their mother alleged the teens punched her arm and pushed her out of their residence before intentionally locking her out of the home. Beforehand, the younger daughter scratched and punched the accuser’s arm while demanding a cellphone, a report showed.

April 8

Identity fraud: A Jerry Drive man found out someone without authorization had tried to use his identity to apply for several personal loans that totaled about $56,000.

LIBERTY

April 6

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue resulted in the arrest of Amy Hanlon, 46, no address listed. She was wanted on a Hubbard warrant.

Weapon: Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the Walmart parking lot, 200 Goldie Road, who told them that another man had followed him to his vehicle before trying to strike the accuser’s car with his. The armed man showed the weapon to the second man in self-defense, an account that a witness corroborated, and was not charged with a crime, a report stated.

Theft: A woman reported her purse missing after having accidentally left it in a shopping cart at a Goldie Road store.

April 7

Arrest: Gabriel S. Green of Norwood Avenue, Youngstown, was arrested after having been pulled over on Belmont Avenue when officers discovered Green, 34, was wanted on a Medina County felony warrant.

Arrest: Campbell police handed Anthony L. McDowell, 44, to township authorities. McDowell, of East Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a probation-violation warrant related to a theft charge.

Criminal damaging: A worker with a Belmont Avenue grocery store noticed fresh scratch marks on his vehicle’s driver’s-side door.

Overdose: Authorities responded to a possible drug overdose in the 3400 block of Belmont Avenue before issuing a summons charging Courtney M. Jones, 23, of Euclid Boulevard, Youngstown, with inducing panic. Jones was given two doses of naloxone to counter the effects of opioids and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, a report indicated.

Arrest: Officers answered a call in the 200 block of Goldie Road pertaining to a man hunched in a car before they took into custody Christopher A. Doll, 33, of Grant Street, Niles, who was wanted on a Girard warrant. Also, a drug-possession charge was pending against Doll when, police alleged, he admitted having a Suboxone strip that may belong to someone else.

Threats: Two Parkwood Avenue residents alleged the occupants of a home nearby sent them a threatening letter, evidently related to upkeep of the residence from where the letter originated.

April 8

Domestic violence: Police charged a Liberty girl, no age given, with the crime after her mother alleged the teen shoved her three times into a door, then hit the accuser several times and kicked her.

Theft: Saida M. Awadallah, 29, of Kendis Circle, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally switching price tags on and self-scanning several pieces of merchandise at Walmart, resulting in an $89 difference.

Disturbance: Police answered a call at Dollar General in the Liberty Plaza regarding a woman who reportedly yelled racial slurs at a clerk and an assistant manager after having become upset about a mispriced roll of duct tape.

Theft: The owner of a Church Hill-Hubbard Road business told police he had sold 26 pallets of electronics and other items to a Rochester, N.Y., man who failed to pay the full agreed-upon amount.

April 9

Assault/criminal damaging: A Keefer Road woman alleged her former boyfriend with whom she had recently broken up threw a pair of shoes at her while gathering his belongings and pushed the accuser as he walked past her, then kicked and placed a dent in her car’s bumper before chasing and pushing her down.

April 10

Theft: A manager with Dollar Tree, 3495 Belmont Ave., discovered the previous day’s proceeds had been removed from the discount store’s safe.

GIRARD

April 10

Drugs: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 422 led to charges of drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia against Rachel L. Rhine of Plaza Avenue Northeast, Warren. Rhine, 27, had a device commonly used to grind marijuana that contained suspected marijuana flakes, along with a suspected marijuana cigar with burn marks near the dashboard, a report stated.

Recovered property: A man found three bottles that contained prescription pills outside of a business in the 600 block of North State Street.

Summonses: Police responded to a report that a man was throwing a hatchet at a sign to a business in the 800 block of North State Street before charging John W. Huzvar, 48, of West Liberty Street, Girard, with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Huzvar was on private property, and the sign was found with several holes in it, a report said.

Harassment: A Townsend Avenue man told officers a customer sent him a text message threatening bodily harm as part of a dispute between them.

Menacing: A man reported another man threatened the accuser and may have tried to charge toward him while he was seated in Girard Municipal Court.

Theft by deception: A Church Hill-Hubbard Road woman told officers she received a Facebook message indicating she supposedly had been approved to receive a $112,000 grant for assistance and, after providing her Social Security number and being asked for additional personal information, realized it was a scam.

April 11

Trespassing: A woman called police to report she saw a suspicious male teen outside of a side door to her Abbey Street residence before he fled through a backyard.

Theft: Surveillance footage reportedly captured a man stealing a cigar from Hiland Dairy Bakery & Deli, 722 N. Highland Ave.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A South Elruth Court woman said a friend borrowed her 2005 Pontiac last month to take a child to a doctor’s appointment but has failed to return the car.

Trespassing: A woman told police she saw a suspicious man outside of her Trumbull Avenue mobile home before he fled on foot. Also, a neighbor reportedly saw or heard several people on her front porch.