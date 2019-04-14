Marketing seminar set Wednesday in New Castle

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Success stories about marketing on a “shoestring” budget will be shared during an informational seminar for small-business owners set for Wednesday.

The Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce has set a 90-minute presentation titled “Shoestring Marketing” for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pearson Park’s Hutchison Community Center along Mercer Road in Neshannock Township.

Mike Lysakowski, a small- business owner whose 20-year marketing and public- relations career has spanned the auto-racing and health care fields as well as the nonprofit sector, has taken the presentation across Pennsylvania and to several other states.

Chamber members will be admitted for $5. Nonmembers must pay $10 for admission. The chamber requests attendees pre-register for the event by calling 424-658-1488 or emailing kati@lawrencecountychamber.org.