COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

New complaints

Witmer’s Feed and Grain Inc. v. Mark Woinelowicz et al, money.

Divorces Asked

James Frost, of 5388 state Route 7, New Waterford, v. Deborah Frost, of same.

Amanda Baddeley, of 989 W. State St., Salem, v. Michael Baddeley, of 638 E. Fifth St., Salem.

Divorces granted

Erika Cogar v. Christian Cogar.

Ashley Huff v. Nickolas Huff.

Dissolutions GRANTED

Jennifer Wendell and Anthony Wendell.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. James Short et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Jesse A. Holbrook et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Donna M. Tamburro et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Shelly Brogan et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Edward A. Mueller Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Lyndsay A. Morgan et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Gerry L. McKimmie et al, foreclosure.

C & F Finance Co. v. Dale P. Heft Jr., default.

DNF Associates LLC v. Wayne Vanhorn, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Lisa Butti, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Erin Grammer, default.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Carmella Anderson, default.

Johnnie Mixon v. Family Dollar Stores of Ohio Inc. et al, dismissed.

John Vournous v. Sevasti S. Tripoulas, dismissed.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Kendra Bell et al, dismissed.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Rishelle R. Draa et al, dismissed.

Youngstown Kenworth Inc. v. Red D Transport et al, dismissed.

Dale A. Sarvey v. Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. David T. Lewis Jr. et al, dismissed.

State v. Brittany N. Jordan, sentenced.

State v. Melvin Washington, sentenced.

State v. Antonio D. Mallory, sentenced (2).

State v. Keith Davis, sentenced.

State v. William J. Bowdish, sentenced.

State v. Malik M. Favors, sentenced.

State v. Emanuel G. Cofield, sentenced.

State v. Troy J. Carson, sentenced.

State v. Paul M. Allen, sentenced.

Mark Wells v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, settled.

Harriet Carlock v. General Motors Packard Electric Division et al, settled.

Robert Green et al v. Ronald J. Sibera Sr. et al, settled.

Jim Plunkett Insurance Agency LLC v. Guy A. Schiavone Development Co. LLC, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Fred Peterson and Sarah R. Peterson.

Divorces granted

Laurie Wilhelm v. Ryan Wilhelm.

Andria Simmons v. Robert Simmons.

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Andre’ L. Scott, 39, of 325 Mathews Road, Boardman, and Brooke A. Stull, 37, of same.

Matthew Osinski, 30, of 1015 Ripley Ave., Westfield, N.J., and Brittany L. Kaback, 30, of same.

Troy L. Cunningham Jr., 28, of 574 Spring St., Floor 1, Struthers, and Mandisa I. Poleretzky, 30, of same.

Gregory R. Burrows, 61, of 13474 state Route 534, Salem, and Doris A. Edwards, 61, of same.

Michael D. Sadler, 58, of 11410 Youngstown Salem Road, Salem, and Amisty M. Moore, 56, of same.

Joseph M. Farrow, 34, of 14806 Stoltz Road, Diamond, and Christine A. Burch, 33, of same.

Thomas N. Tomko, 30, of 3989 Timber Lane, Youngstown, and Stefanie J. Johnson, 34, of same.

Christopher G. Olinik, 45, of 146 Forest Hill Drive, Austintown, and Kristy L. Olinik, 40, of same.

Adam B. Kohn, 35, of 68 N. Liberty St., East Palestine, and Heaven L. Adkins, 32, of 12874 Western Reserve Road, Salem.

Brandon M. Lehnert, 25, of Waco, Texas, and Susan E. McKinney, 25, of same.

JaWaylin Martes Richey, 21, of 653 W. Heights Ave., Youngstown, and Desiree R. Scott, 20, of same.

Jason R. Lippiatt, 39, of 1375 N. Lincoln Ave., Salem, and Jessica A. Verdinek, 43, of 150 Charles Ave.

Colin C. Danks, 33, of 2024 Chaney Circle, Youngstown, and Giovanna N. Zeoli, 26, of same.

divorces

Andrea D. Flakes, of 1632 Bancroft Ave., Youngstown, v. Carson E. Flakes, of 4622 Burkey Road, Austintown.

James A. Harseen, of 817 Brentwood Ave., Youngstown, v. Connie M. Johnson, of 1702 Norwood St., Brainerd, Minn.

Jessica Moore, of 4041 Burgett Lane, Canfield, v. Michael Moore, of same.

Kendall W. Freeman, of 58 Skyline Drive, Canfield, v. Sharon L. Freeman, of same.

Sara L. Rudolphi, of 403 Tudor Lane, Youngstown, v. Albert N. Rudolphi, of 3232 Oran Drive, Youngstown.

Monae Turnage, of 872 Mayfield Drive, Boardman, v. LaVell Turnage, of 7366 West Blvd. Apt. 201, Boardman.

dissolutions

Catherine A. Lavernuick, of 653 Scott St., Hubbard, and Jesse J. Lavernuick, of 1370 S. Hubbard Road, Lowellville.

Michael A. Buchanan, of 15350 Berlin Station Road, Berlin Center, and Belinda G. Buchanan, of 8560 Duck Creek Road, Berlin Center.

George Maidaa, of 530 Boardman-Canfield Road, Boardman, and Sara Maidaa, of 788 Squirrel Hill Drive, Youngstown.

Kathryn C. Dick, of 934 E. South Range Road, North Lima, and William R. Dick, of 11360 Stratton Road, Salem.

Kimberly R. McHenry, of 285 N. Turner Road, Austintown, and John E. McHenry, of 4705 Woodhurst Drive, Youngstown.

Kelly Hartill, of 38 N. Belle Vista Ave., Youngstown, and Robert J. Hartill, of 3124 Meanderwood Drive, Canfield.

Jessica Roman, of 688 Magnolia Ave., Youngstown, and Frank A. Roman Jr., of 7980 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

new complaints

Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. v. Mary A. Morris et al, foreclosure.

Raeann S. Hanna v. Richard J. Ross et al, jury demand.

Citizens Bank NA v. Jerry P. Melillo et al, foreclosure.

Citizens Bank NA v. Estate of Rodney W. Baglama et al, foreclosure.

Lloyd A. McMillan v. Holly M. Rhoads et al, jury demand.

Melissa J. Busefink v. Justin A. Eaves et al, complaint.

PNC Bank NA v. Eileen L. Clemente et al, foreclosure.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Sarah J. Rivera, complaint.

Dominic Campana et al v. Damian A. Billak, jury demand.

Ally Bank v. Melissa A. Miller, money.

Grace Services Inc. v. Lenny Carkido et al, jury demand.

Martha Constant v. Elise L. Kountz et al, jury demand.

PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Ronald J. Herchik et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unknown surviving spouse of Rose Moore, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Jennifer M. Hart et al, foreclosure.

City of Campbell v. Michael Millich et al, money.

Milton J. Gonzalez Jr. v. Kaleel Brothers Inc. et al, jury demand.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Bernard Pritchard et al, foreclosure.

Admiral Insurance Co. v. John A. Richardson et al, foreclosure.

Willie Coleman v. Rainbow International of Youngstown LLC, complaint.

Janet L. Kessler v. Donald B. Wittman et al, complaint.

James E. Turner v. Beverly Hills Floors Inc., jury demand.

John M. Clapp v. Shepherd of the Valley et al, jury demand.

Ronald C. Dunn et al v. Todd A. Starr, complaint.

DOCKET

First Resolution Investment Corp. v. Shirley Lyons, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Pauline Robinson, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donald George et al, foreclosure.

Kelly Turkoly et al v. Richard D. Gentile MBA MD, order of magistrate.

Roberta M. Hanick v. Thomas P. Ferrara et al, order of magistrate.

Kevin Neal v. Wendell Neal et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers Trust Co. v. Kathleen N. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

C and F Finance Co. v. Travail J. Donaldson, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Mary E. McDonnell et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Miya Hewlett et al, foreclosure.

Bruce A. Lev v. FCA US LLC, order of magistrate.