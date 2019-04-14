CAMPAIGN 2020: Sanders in Lordstown rails against GM, Trump

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., met with Lordstown teachers and students and later spoke to a crowd of more than 300 at Lordstown High School this afternoon.

Sanders railed against President Donald Trump's economic policies, including his administration's corporate tax cut, and criticized GM for shutting down North American auto plants such as the one in Lordstown while still turning profits and engaging in stock buybacks with company shareholders.

After his speech Sanders took questions from the crowd.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.