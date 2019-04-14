CAMPAIGN 2020: Gillibrand raises more than $3M

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand said Sunday that her campaign has raised more than $3 million in the first quarter.

Nearly two-thirds of contributors to Gillibrand’s campaign are women, communications director Meredith Kelly said. Advocacy for women and victims of assault and harassment have been early themes of the New York senator’s campaign.

Kelly said 92% of donations to Gillibrand’s campaign were under $200 and that the average online donation was $25. The campaign now has about $10.2 million cash in hand, Kelly said.