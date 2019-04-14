Blood Drives
MONDAY
Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High St., 1 to 6 p.m.
Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road SE, 12:30 to 6 p.m.
Warren-Trumbull County Public Library, 444 Mahoning Ave., Warren, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Bristol High School, 1845 Greenville Road, Bristolville, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.
Salem Healthcare Center, 230 Continental Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Ohio CAT, 1 Machinery Blvd., Girard, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave., 1 to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
