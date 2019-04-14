BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Maegan and Lou Kopachy, Youngstown, boy, April 12.
Joseph and Danielle Beil, Youngstown, boy, April 12.
Shelby Phipps and Justin Crawford, Salineville, boy, April 12.
Special Baldwin and Markus Clemons Sr., girl, April 12.
Monique Fish and Nate Courtney, Salem, girl, April 12.
Amy Hobbs and Tori Mason, Salem, boy, April 12.
Ryan and Raelene Adams, Campbell, boy, April 12.
