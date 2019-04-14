Agenda Monday
Hubbard school board, work session, 5 p.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m., board room, 108 Orchard Ave.
Mahoning County Career & Technical Center board, 4:30 p.m., conference room, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mahoning County Records Commission, 1:30 p.m., county administration building, second floor, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, program and policy committee meeting, 5 p.m., CSB building, second floor, Suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.
Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Board, 1 p.m., Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Boardman.
Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, finance committee meeting, 4:45 p.m.; board meeting, 6 p.m., Leonard Kirtz School, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.
Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, building and sites committee meeting to conduct interviews, 1 p.m., meeting room, East Library, 430 Early Road, Youngstown.
New Middletown Planning and Zoning Committee, 4 p.m., municipal building, 10711 Main St. Review of property maintenance codes.
AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
