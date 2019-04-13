Video shows police dragging, hitting high-school student

CHICAGO

Newly released surveillance video shows Chicago police dragging a high school student down a flight of stairs before striking and kicking her and using a stun gun.

Chicago Public Schools student Dnigma Howard’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said Friday that the video contradicts statements the two officers made saying the 16-year-old initiated the January altercation. She was charged with felony aggravated battery. Those charges were later dropped.

Dnigma’s father, Laurentio Howard, on Thursday filed an amended federal civil-rights lawsuit against the city, the Chicago Board of Education and the officers.

Kim Jong Un says he’s open to another summit with Trump

PYONGYANG, North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’s open to having a third summit with President Donald Trump if the United States could offer mutually acceptable terms for an agreement by the end of the year.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency today said Kim’s speech came during a session of the North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament.

During the speech, Kim blamed the collapse of his summit with Trump in February on what he described as unilateral demands by the United States. But he said his personal relationship with the American president remains good.

Political consultant receives probation

WASHINGTON

A Washington political consultant initially entangled in the Russia investigation was sentenced Friday to three years of probation for illegal lobbying and skirting the ban on foreign donations to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee.

W. Samuel Patten, 47, and prosecutors had asked for leniency, citing his cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and other ongoing probes. The sentencing comes as federal prosecutors in New York continue to investigate foreign donations to the Presidential Inaugural Committee and as the Justice Department has been cracking down on foreign lobbying violations.

Test taker pleads guilty in college admissions scheme

BOSTON

A former Florida prep school administrator pleaded guilty Friday to taking college entrance exams for students in exchange for cash to help wealthy parents get their kids into elite universities.

Mark Riddell admitted to secretly taking the ACT and SAT in place of students, or correcting their answers, as part of a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, which has ensnared celebrities, business executives and athletic coaches at sought-after schools such as Stanford and Yale.

Riddell, who has been cooperating with authorities since February in the hopes of getting a lesser sentence, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

Chinese woman at Mar-a-Lago charged

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

A Chinese woman recently arrested at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club was charged Friday with unlawful entry of restricted buildings and making false statements.

Prosecutors filed the indictment against Yujing Zhang, 32, in federal court in South Florida.

Zhang faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the false statements count. If convicted of unlawful entry, she faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Associated Press