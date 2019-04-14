Support group helps firefighters dealing with mental health issues

YOUNGSTOWN — About 390,000 firefighters suffer from post traumatic stress disorder nationwide, according to firefightermentalhealth.org.

The Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters formed the OAPFF Peer Support Team about two years ago to assist firefighters facing PTSD and other mental health, behavioral health and addiction issues.

“It’s a way of intervening and getting people the proper treatments they need,” said Bryan Iceman, a Girard firefighter who is a peer-support member.

Tracey Wright, a captain with the Youngstown Fire Department, is the District 3 Peer Support Coordinator. The district covers 15 counties, from Ashtabula County to Jefferson County, and includes Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

“We focus on physical health so much. This is about how can we better deal with mental health?” she said.

The team is made up of 30 firefighters in five districts around the state who are trained to provide emotional and mental health support, plus crisis intervention and community resource networking to fellow firefighters.

