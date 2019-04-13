POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

April 2

Identity fraud: A Hilltop Drive man discovered personal information that included his Social Security number and bank-account information had been compromised.

April 8

Endangering children: Police received a report about possible child endangerment regarding two children, one a 9-year-old Youngstown girl, at a Clingan Road business.

BOARDMAN

April 5

Assault: Officers received information that several females were assaulting one another during a fight that occurred in the 4100 block of Glenwood Avenue, perhaps the result of ongoing problems between at least two of them. One victim suffered a bite mark to her chest area; another woman had dried blood on her face, though no arrests were made at the time of the report, police said.

Domestic violence: Christopher R. Rogers Jr., 23, of Cook Avenue, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged Rogers hit her face during an argument about a social media account.

Menacing: A worker for a Boardman-Canfield Road Mexican restaurant said a patron made an implied threat regarding money he claimed she owed him, then screamed obscenities at other servers when told to leave.

Theft: Police charged Brittany A. Satterfield of Oakwood Drive Southeast, Beloit, with two counts of theft and one of possessing criminal tools after alleging Satterfield, 28, had stolen a $40 pair of shoes and seven other pieces of mainly clothing from Gabe’s, 850 Boardman-Poland Road, as well as about $50 worth of property from Dollar General, 4996 Market St. In the first shoplifting situation, Satterfield used a pair of pliers to remove security tags from the clothing, a report showed.

Theft: A man reportedly took a $28 hat from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Identity fraud: A Devonshire Drive woman reported having gotten two packages she never ordered after learning someone had apparently opened two accounts in her name without authorization.

Theft: A loss-prevention official with Lowe’s, 1100 Doral Drive, told police a man selected roof shingles and made a fraudulent return on the items to receive about $201 in store credit.

Theft: Two 16-year-old Boardman girls were accused in the theft of $140 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Domestic violence: Jerod E. Bouslough III, 41, of Sierra Madre Trail, Boardman, was charged after police reported his girlfriend greeted them at the residence with a severely swollen right eye. The accuser alleged Bouslough had struck her several times in the face during arguments in the home and in a vehicle over several hours; at one point, he hit the victim, which forced her into a shower wall, she also told authorities.

Theft: A man in his mid-20s was reportedly seen on surveillance footage stealing about $80 worth of men’s clothing from Walmart, then fleeing and entering a silver Sedan.

Theft: Laqwanda K. Walker, 38, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing a $60 home speaker from Kohl’s.

April 6

Burglary: A man told officers another man had entered the accuser’s Sunset Boulevard residence before the burglar jumped from a bedroom window and fled on foot. Nothing appeared to have been stolen, though.

Domestic violence: Terry R. Hilbon, 56, of Tod Avenue, Boardman, was taken into custody on a warrant after his daughter alleged Hilbon had forcibly held her down by placing his knees on her chest while choking her, which left redness to the affected area. He also was later charged with criminal trespassing.

Citation: Officers responded to a report of someone passed out in a car near East Western Reserve Road before writing a minor-misdemeanor citation charging John P. Millerleile Jr., 39, with failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Millerleile, of Olde Winter Trail, Poland, refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Domestic violence: Mackenzie G. Rood of Oregon Trail, Boardman, faced a charge after a man with whom he’s in a spousal relationship alleged that during an argument, Rood, 31, grabbed and slammed his head and shoulder into a door, causing the victim to fall.

Harassment: A West Boulevard woman said she received two harassing and threatening voicemail messages.

Menacing: A Devonshire Drive woman reported a neighbor threatened her with bodily harm during a dispute related to the accuser’s son.

Theft: A 20-inch men’s mountain bike valued at $100 was removed from a carport in the 1900 block of Wolosyn Circle.

April 7

Arrest: Officers responded to a Redwood Trail home regarding a man possibly armed with a knife before charging Syed S.H. Rizvi, 48, of that Boardman address, with two counts each of aggravated menacing and making domestic-violence threats. Rizvi’s wife alleged that during an argument related to cleaning the residence, he became enraged, brandished a steak knife and threatened to kill her with it; also, Rizvi’s daughter alleged he made a cutting motion across his neck with the knife, accompanied by a threatening statement, though neither accuser was injured.

Domestic violence: Miguel Gay, 54, of Ron Joy Place, Boardman, was taken into custody at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital on a domestic-violence charge after his husband alleged that during an argument, Gay punched the back of his head at least three times, and a short time later punched him four additional times in the same area.

Theft: A man reportedly returned to his Lexington Park, Md., home before he noticed a 15-round firearm magazine was missing from his suitcase after he had stayed at a Tiffany Boulevard motel.

Theft: A man reportedly took three or four DVDs and an energy drink from Dollar General, 8573 Market St.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a 32-inch TV, two vehicle lighting systems and a 7-inch dual-screen DVD player, costing Walmart about $275.

Fraud: A woman at Boardman Park told police she saw a suspicious man near her car before discovering several credit cards were missing from her purse in the vehicle, then receiving a notification that someone had tried to use one of her cards at Best Buy, 561 Boardman-Poland Road, on two occasions.

Theft: A man noticed his wallet was missing from his truck at his Aravesta Avenue residence.

Theft: Two men reportedly stole a $190 pair of basketball shoes from Foot Locker in Southern Park Mall.

Domestic violence: Authorities charged Evan J. Bodine, 52, of Green Glen Drive, Boardman, with two counts each of domestic violence and making domestic-violence threats after his wife alleged Bodine had punched her three times in the chest and choked her during an argument. Later, he shoved the accuser and their daughter and threatened to kill both of them, though neither sought medical attention, a report stated.

Theft: A woman in her 30s reportedly selected a 40-inch TV worth $198 while in Walmart, then attempted to return it for a refund.

Theft: A man in his late 20s or early 30s left Walmart in a tan Buick after having stolen a 32-inch TV from the big-box store.

Robbery: A gunman in his 30s wearing a white mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, a pair of sweatpants and sunglasses robbed Family Dollar, 4030 Market St., by forcing an employee to help him remove a register drawer assembly from a counter before walking out with it.

Theft: Nicole L. Stuckey, 35, of Day Court, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of a prepaid mobile phone and a set of earbud headphones from Walmart.

Theft: Charmaine Moore, 38, faced a theft charge after authorities alleged Moore, of Cohasset Drive, Youngstown, had stolen $86 worth of shoes and clothing from Gabe’s.

Trespassing: Police answered a call regarding someone who was causing problems at Cocca’s Pizza, 7144 Market St., where they filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Justin D. Stamp, 36, of Market Street, Boardman. Stamp was playing music from an iPhone too loudly, then refused several times to leave when asked, employees said.

Theft: Olonzo Cartwright, 27, of Foxhill, Bahamas, was charged with stealing $138 worth of items, including a Cleveland Indians cap, from Walmart.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly took $102 worth of property from Walmart.

Theft: Police received a complaint that three men had stolen a $270 pair of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Southern Park Mall.

April 8

Arrest: Police were dispatched to Boardman Inn, 7109 Market St., regarding a possible robbery before charging Justin D. Stamp, 36, who listed the motel as his address, with possessing drug paraphernalia, making a false alarm and telephone harassment after saying video surveillance determined no robbery had taken place, despite his claim that someone had pulled a gun on him and fled. In addition, Stamp had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in his pocket, and he made a harassing call to a nearby pizzeria, a report indicated.

Assault: Authorities charged an 11-year-old Boardman Center Intermediate School student with simple-assault after a school official reported an altercation between two students in the gym. The victim apparently had been punched and slammed against a wall, and a school nurse advised a family member to take the student to an emergency room, a police report said.

Arrest: After responding to a possible assault at a Southern Boulevard apartment, officers arrested Danaya L. Jones of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, after ascertaining Jones, 22, was wanted on Campbell warrants charging her with one misdemeanor count each of arson and criminal damaging.

Identity fraud: A Ron Joy Place woman found out an account for internet service had been opened under her husband’s name without his permission, with a $132 bill.

Criminal damaging: Someone drove through and did about $150 worth of damage to a yard on Erskine Avenue.

Arrest: After pulling him over near Meadowbrook Avenue, authorities took into custody Tyran S. Grier, 22, who listed addresses on Lemans Drive in Boardman and Hood Drive in Canfield. He was wanted on a Struthers Municipal Court warrant.

Menacing: A Firnley Avenue woman said her former husband against whom she had filed a protection order drove past her home and waved at the accuser and her boyfriend.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on Market Street led to a summons charging Ashley D. House, 31, with possessing drug paraphernalia. House, of West Pershing Street, Salem, had a cigarette box that contained three suspected marijuana sticks, as well as a suspected methamphetamine pipe in her purse, officers alleged.

Theft: Police answered a complaint from a man in the 30 block of Willow Drive who told them another man had filled 1-gallon jugs with water from the accuser’s external water tap.

Theft: Damion D. Lake, 18, of Coleman Street, Youngstown, was charged with taking an $8 pair of earrings from Walmart.

Harassment: A worker with a Market Street pizza restaurant reported having gotten four such calls.

Menacing: A woman told police she turned around to see a neighbor staring at her from outside of a window to her Stadium Drive apartment, the latest in a series of what she said were unusual encounters over several weeks.