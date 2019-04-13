Pa. police confident of eventual arrest in mall shooting

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are expressing confidence surveillance images will lead to an arrest in a shooting outside a western Pennsylvania mall that stemmed from a fight between two groups and prompted an evacuation.

Monroeville police said two groups of four to five males began fighting about 8 p.m. Friday at the Monroeville Mall. The brawl spilled out of the Macy’s department store entrance, where one person pulled a gun and fired about 10 shots. No injuries were initially reported and police said local hospitals reported no one had arrived for treatment.

The mall, about 17 miles east of Pittsburgh, was placed on lockdown and later evacuated. Authorities found bullet holes in the glass doors of a Macy’s entrance and evidence markers were placed in a roped off area outside the department store.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported shoppers initially recounted being told to stay inside stores, and clerks at some were locking their doors. Monroeville Mall said in a Twitter post police evacuated the building “out of an abundance of caution.” Officials said the mall reopened at 10 a.m. today and was operating normally.