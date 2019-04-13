Medical marijuana seminar set in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce and Solevo Wellness will host a seminar on medical marijuana law at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Ellwood City Borough Building’s auditorium, 525 Lawrence Ave.
The seminar will feature speaker Jean Novak, director of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky and vice chairwoman of the hemp committee.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.