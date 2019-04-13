Medical marijuana seminar set in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce and Solevo Wellness will host a seminar on medical marijuana law at 6 p.m. April 25 at the Ellwood City Borough Building’s auditorium, 525 Lawrence Ave.

The seminar will feature speaker Jean Novak, director of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky and vice chairwoman of the hemp committee.