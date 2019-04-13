Masters Latest: Finau becomes 3rd player to shoot 64

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Look what Tony Finau can do when he doesn't dislocate his ankle during the par-3 contest at the Masters.

The 29-year-old American became the third player to shoot an 8-under 64 in the third round of the Masters. He turned in a bogey-free round that includes six birdies and an eagle at No. 8, giving him a one-stroke lead when he left the course.

Xander Schauffele of the United States and Italy's Francisco Molinari, the reigning British Open champion, are both at 10 under and playing the back nine.

Finau's brilliant round matched Webb Simpson and early starter Patrick Cantlay. It's the first time three players have shot 64 or better in a single round of the Masters.

The tournament record is 63.

Until now, Finau was best known at Augusta for dislocating his ankle a year ago while celebrating an ace in the par-3 tournament that precedes the Masters. He went on to finish in a tie for 10th.