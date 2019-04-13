Man arraigned on fatal Warren crash after chase

Staff report

WARREN

A man accused of leading police on a chase late Thursday that ended in a four-vehicle crash on West Market Street and a fatality has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and other offenses.

Joseph L. Myers, 31, who has addresses on Vermont Street Northwest, North Leavitt Road in Leavittsburg and Houtzdale, Pa., was arraigned Friday before Judge Thomas Gysegem of Warren Municipal Court on aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault and failure to comply with the order of a police officer. All three charges are felonies.

Houtzdale is about 21/2 hours east of Youngstown.

If convicted, Myers could get more than 10 years in prison. Not-guilty pleas were entered for Myers, who remains in the Trumbull County jail on a $150,000 bond.

The county coroner’s office identified the man who died as Anthony J. Blackwell, 34, of North Park Avenue. Others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Myers is accused of failing to stop about 10:45 p.m. Thursday for an officer who tried to pull him over for an improper turn. Myers, who was driving a Toyota Prius, didn’t stop and instead traveled north on Pine Street, then west onto South Street before the chase was terminated. The crash took place less than a minute later at the intersection of West Market Street and Parkman Road.

Myers ran from police, but they captured him at a nearby store.