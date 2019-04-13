Man arrested after Saturday morning standoff


April 13, 2019 at 5:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Maurice Hasley is in custody after Youngstown Police and a SWAT team responded to an incident near Jean Street on the city's South Side this morning.

Police tell 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's print partner, Hasley had a gun but no one was injured.

He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Officials say the incident began sometime after 5 a.m. and ended about 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the incident began as a domestic issue.

