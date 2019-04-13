Holy week, Easter

AUSTINTOWN: Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 45 Idlewood Road, will have Palm Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Maundy Thursday service with communion at 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. April 21.

BOARDMAN: Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, will have the following services and events during Holy Week: Palm Sunday, breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m., service with communion at 11 a.m., cantata “A Calvary’s Love” at 6 p.m.; Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.; Good Friday service at 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday services with communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

BOARDMAN: Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will have a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The service will feature the Last Supper. Call 330-758-4527 for information.

CANFIELD: Canfield Christian Church, 123 S. Broad St., will have a Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Sundayand Easter service at 10:30 a.m. April 21.

CANFIELD: Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 550 N. Broad St., will have these services and events during Holy Week: Palm Sunday service at 10:15 a.m.; Service of the Word and Healing at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Maundy Thursday, “Holy Thursday for Kids” event for children up to grade 6 at 5 p.m., worship service at 7 p.m.; Good Friday service at 7 p.m.; Easter Vigil service at 7 p.m. next Saturday; and Easter morning fellowship at 9:30 a.m., worship service at 10:15 a.m. April 21.

CANFIELD: Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, will have these services and events during Holy Week: Palm Sunday services at 8:30, 9:15 and 11 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Sunday; Maundy Thursday Living Last Supper service at 7 p.m.; Good Friday prayer vigil at 6 p.m.; and Easter breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and worship at 8:30, 9:15 and 11 a.m. April 21. There also will be a community Tenebrae service at 7 p.m. Friday and a community sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 21 at Green Haven Memorial Garden, 3495 S. Canfield-Niles Road.

Girard: The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor-Lloyd Road, will host the silent fasting and meditation event “Stations of the Cosmic Christ” from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday. The event will feature stations inspired by the book “The Cosmic Christ” by Matthew Fox. Silence will be encouraged until 2 p.m., when there will be a Pentecostal meal and festival. Participants are encouraged to fast during the event, but if you need to eat please bring a lunch. Registration is required by calling 330-539-0122 or by email at info@unitycentre.org.

MINERAL RIDGE: First Presbyterian Church, 3654 Main St., will have these services and events during Holy Week: Palm Sunday, Church School for all ages at 9:15 a.m., worship service at 10:30 a.m., fellowship at 11:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday service at 7:30 p.m.; Good Friday service at 7:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, worship with communion at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9:15 a.m., outdoor celebration with release of doves at 10 a.m., and worship with communion at 10:30 a.m.

NEW MIDDLETOWN: Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., will have the following services and events during Holy Week: Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m.; labyrinth walk from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.; Easter Vigil at 7 p.m. April 20; and Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m.

NORTH JACKSON: Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem-Warren Road, will have a Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m., a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m., a Good Friday service at 7 p.m., and an Easter service at 9 a.m. April 21.

STRUTHERS: Christ Lutheran Church, 250 Sexton St., will have the following services on Holy Week: Palm Sunday worship at 10 a.m., Maundy Thursday service with communion at 7 p.m., Good Friday service at 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m.

WARREN: St. William Parish, 5431 Mahoning Ave., will have these services on Holy Week: 5 p.m. today; Mass with blessing and procession of palms at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday; Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. and Adoration of Blessed Sacrament and Solemn Night Prayer at 10 p.m. Thursday; “Keep Watch” prayer vigil from noon to 3 p.m. Friday; Good Friday Passion and Veneration of the Cross service at 7 p.m.; blessing of Easter food baskets at noon and Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. next Saturday; Easter Masses at 8:30 and 11 a.m. April 21.

WARREN: Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. SW, will have a Good Friday service at noon; a children’s Easter program at noon next Saturday; sunrise worship at 7 a.m. and a resurrection celebration at 10:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

YOUNGSTOWN: Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston St., will host the Palm Sunday choir concert “Seven Steps to the Cross” at 4 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN: Christ Church Presbyterian, 1933 Canfield Road, will have Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m., Good Friday service at 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. April 21.

YOUNGSTOWN: Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, will have these services on Holy Week: Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m., Good Friday Tenebrae service at 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 21.

YOUNGSTOWN: Rising Star Baptist Church drama ministry presents the musical-drama “Jesus,” at 7 p.m. Thursday to next Saturday at the church, 2943 Wardle Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. each day for the free event. A free-will offering will be collected each day. For information, call the church at 330-746-5890.

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Brendan Parish, 2800 Oakwood Ave., will have Palm Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. in English and noon in Spanish Sunday; Holy Thursday bilingual Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m.; Good Friday bilingual service at 3 p.m. and bilingual Tenebrae at 7 p.m. Friday; and Easter vigil at 8 p.m. next Saturday.

YOUNGSTOWN: The Cathedral of Saint Columba, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will have these services on Holy Week: Palm Sunday Passion of the Lord Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday; Mass of Holy Chrism at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Passion of the Lord and Veneration of the Cross service at 3 p.m. Friday; Blessing of the Easter Food at 3 p.m. and Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. next Saturday; and Easter Mass at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The normal 4 p.m. Mass will not be celebrated on Easter Sunday.

YOUNGSTOWN: The Lutheran Church of St. John, 1429 Mahoning Ave., will have these services on Holy Week: Palm Sunday Festive Eucharist service at 10:30 a.m., Maundy Thursday Lord’s Supper service at 6 p.m., Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6 p.m., Holy Saturday service at noon, and Easter Sunday Festive Eucharist at 10:30 a.m. April 21.

YOUNGSTOWN: St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Ave., will have Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m. , Good Friday services at 3 and 7 p.m., Holy Saturday services with blessing of Easter baskets at noon and 2 p.m. and Easter vigil at 7 p.m., and Easter services at 8 and 10 a.m. April 21.

YOUNGSTOWN: Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, 2045 Jacobs Road, will host the Good Friday collaboration “Seven Sayings of Christ” at 6 p.m. The event will feature seven speakers: Evangelist Robinette Clark, Pastor Sylvia Jennings, Pastor Dieldra Penney, Minister Sabra Gillon, Minister Sandra Miles, Minister Diane Jones and Elder Cheryl Woodard Harris.

YOUNGSTOWN: Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, will have these services during Holy Week: today, service at 5 p.m.; Palm Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.; Holy Thursday services at noon and 7 p.m.; Good Friday service at 7 p.m.; Easter Vigil at 5 p.m. next Saturday; and Easter Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN: The Faith Fellowship Church of God, 388 E. Midlothian Blvd., will have a revival Sunday with evangelists Terry and Donna McBeath. The revival will begin with a service at 10:45 a.m. and continue with another service at 6 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN: Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Ave., will observe Holy Week with an all-school Tenebrae service at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the gymnasium. Tenebrae is a service of darkness and shadow. The service will begin with the senior class forming a candlelight circle of Christian hope. After each of the seven Scripture readings, one large candle will be extinguished. Monologues from Kahlil Gibran’s “Son of Man” will be presented between the readings by the drama department. The service ends with the Christ Candle carried out of the prayer service leaving the gym in darkness.

Easter music

All day Easter music beginning next Saturday with a special Easter vigil edition of Liturgy of the Word at 8 p.m. Easter music will continue after Liturgy of the Word that evening and all day Easter Sunday. It will take place on both platforms (Living Bread Radio and Great Catholic Music).

Parishioners can listen on air live on AM 1060 Canton/Akron/Cleveland, online at livingbreadradio.com or greatcatholicmusic.com, or stream it live on the Living Bread Radio mobile app or Great Catholic Music mobile app for both Apple and Android devices.

‘Beach Boys Bash’

YOUNGSTOWN

Catholic Charities Regional Agency will host the 14th annual Men Who Cook event “Beach Boys Bash” at 6 p.m. today in the Maronite Center, 1555 Meridian Road. The event will feature area men preparing their favorite dish for sampling, judged by a panel of prominent area women.

The event benefits the Basic Needs/Emergency Assistance program, which provides material and financial assistance as well as advocacy efforts to people in need, regardless of religious affiliation. The program will also feature a variety of auction items and raffles. Tickets for the event are $40 per person or $320 for a table of 8. For information or tickets, call 330-744-3320.

Pastor participants

The Project on Rural Ministry is looking for pastors to be part of a collaborative effort to strengthen churches and communities in eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, northern West Virgiania and southwestern New York.

The project is assembling a group of 30 area pastors to examine and address an array of social, economic and ministerial challenges unique to rural areas. The project is administered by Grove City College and funded by a grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc.

Participating pastors will benefit from a fully funded student internship, a service-learning project suited to each pastor’s local context, engagement in an online networking community, fellowship with other rural and small-town pastors and a chance to interact with experts in fields such as ministry, social work and entrepreneurship. There is no cost to participating ministers or their churches. Interested pastors must apply by April 26. For information, visit www.ruralministry.org.

Community concert

YOUNGSTOWN

Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, will host a community choir concert at 7 p.m. Sunday. A guest speaker will provide an inspirational meesage, and light refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public.

Singing Bowl

GIRARD

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor-Lloyd Road, will host a Crystal Singing Bowl Meditation conducted by Maria and Calvin Wagner from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and host hand washing with Dead Sea Salt from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The events are free and open to the public.

Awards ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN

The Cathedral of St. Columba, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will host a ceremony to present local Girl and Boy Scouts and adult Scout leaders with Catholic religious awards at 10 a.m. April 27. Monsignor Robert J. Siffrin will officiate the event. A reception with light refreshments will follow the event. Family members and friends are invited.

Free Concert

NORTH LIMA

North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, will host a concert by Gloryway Quartet at 6 p.m. April 28. The concert is free, but a free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 330-549-2333.

Gathering announced

HUBBARD

The Hope for Hubbard Crusade event will take place at 6 p.m. May 4 and 2 p.m. May 5, featuring speakers and special music. The goals are to bring people closer to Christ and raise awareness of area programs designed to help people in need.

Irish tenor performance

YOUNGSTOWN

The Cathedral of S. Columba, 159 W. Rayen Ave., will host a performance by Irish tenor Emmet Cahill at 7:30 p.m. May 5. Tickets are $35, $40, and $55. The $55 ticket includes a Meet & Greet with the artist before the concert. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketleap.com.

Marriage celebrations

The office of pro-life, marriage and family ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will host wedding anniversary celebrations to honor couples who are observing their 25th, 40th, 50th or over anniversaries in 2019. The first celebration will be 2 p.m. June 2 at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown. The second celebration will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist, 627 McKinley Ave. NW, Canton. Registration is required for both services, by contacting your parish office. Couples who wish to register for the June celebration should do so by April 29. Registration for the October celebration will be accepted in September.

Both celebrations will include Mass with Bishop George V. Murry, renewal of marriage vows, a personalized certificate for each couple and a reception for the couples and their families.

Adult courses

youngstown

The Office of Religious Education of the Diocese of Youngstown is offering online and on-site adult courses in catechesis. The online courses include A Survey of Catholic Spiritualities, Your Life with the Saints and Jesus, the Compassionate Savior. The courses Catholic Belief and Tradition and Elementary Catechesis are offered at diocesan parishes.

For information, call 330-744-8451, ext. 302, email jlawson@youngstowndiocese.org, or go to the “for Catechists/Catechist Courses” page of https://catechistcafe.weebly.com.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. The center also has SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction.

Food giveaway

youngstown

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., hosts a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of every month.

