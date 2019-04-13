Death investigated

WARREN

City police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a man who was found in the driveway of a vacant home in the 2100 block of Colonial Street Southeast at 4:03 p.m. Friday.

A caller told the county 911 center he was walking by and saw the body with a bullet hole to the head. The caller said he didn’t see anyone else around.

The police department said a large crowd, estimated at between 100 and 200 people, gathered around the body. Warren called for assistance at 5:16 p.m. and officers from several departments arrived for crowd control.

If the death turns out to be a homicide, it will be the city’s fourth this year. At this time last year, the city had recorded two homicides.

Education meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

State Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, and Joe Miller of Amherst, D-56th, will attend a 5 p.m. Monday meeting of the Community Leadership Coalition on Education at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., to discuss bipartisan legislation introduced to dissolve all state takeovers of public school districts.

Miller is a co-sponsor of the legislation to repeal portions of House Bill 70, which brought on state takeovers of local schools including Youngstown.

YSU receives grant

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University is one of five public universities to receive a share of a $2.5 million OhioCorps pilot program grant administered by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Funding will be used to provide at-risk secondary students with guidance and positive role models that will help them succeed as they transition to higher education. YSU received a grant in the amount of $500,000.

YSU’s award will be used to work with youths age 13-18, the population most impacted by the opioid crisis in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Other universities receiving a share of the grant are Kent State, Shawnee State, Ohio and Cleveland State.

School district job fair

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District will have its seventh annual job fair Wednesday at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St. Open interviews are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m.

Colleen Chamberlain, YCSD’s chief of human resources, believes the job fair presents job-seekers with an opportunity to join the district.

The school district is recruiting teachers with licensure in several areas: integrated mathematics, seventh through 12th grades; comprehensive science, seventh through 12th grades; intervention specialists, kindergarten through 12th grades; teachers of visually impaired students; pre-kindergarten through third grade with endorsements for fourth and fifth grades; middle childhood, fourth through ninth grades; music education; foreign language; social studies, fourth through ninth grades; and physical education/health.

For information, call YCSD’s Human Resources Department at 330-744-6925.