Chairman to subpoena Trump’s accountant

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

The chairman of the House oversight committee said Friday he intends to subpoena President Donald Trump’s accountant for his financial records.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., told committee members in a letter that Mazars USA wouldn’t turn over records for Trump, his company and related entities without a subpoena.

Cummings said he expected to issue the subpoena Monday for statements of financial condition, independent auditor’s reports, annual statements and other documents spanning from 2011 to 2018.

Mazars said it “will respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.” The firm said it does not comment to the media about its work for clients.