BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Novelis ribbon-cutting

WARREN

The Novelis Warren facility will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of a $4.5 million manufacturing investment Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 390 Griswold St. NW. A tour of the plant will follow from 3:30 until 4:30.

Novelis manufactures aluminum rolled products and is the world’s largest recycler of the metal.

Federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $35,714 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for manufacturing safety-relief valves.

Ready to bake

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting event for Abigail’s Bakery Creations at 4954 Mahoning Ave. beginning at 9:30 a.m. today. The proprietor, Bill Smith, will be in attendance.

Chess and youth

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting event for The Chess House at 3431 Market Street beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Proprietor Joe McGeorge will be in attendance.

The Chess House is a youth-mentoring space using chess and poetry for its development programs.

Studio opening

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting event for Concept Studio at 217 Federal St. on Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m. Proprietors, mother and daughter Mary Ann and Christine Porter, will be in attendance.

Concept Studio provides space for galleries, pop-up shops and other events.

New Corvette

FRANKFORT, KY.

A new rendition of the Corvette is coming. And General Motors has a big change in store for the eighth generation of the classic sports car being revealed July 18.

The engine in the new model is being moved from under the hood to between the passenger compartment and the rear wheels — a “mid-engine” design. For fans who follow any tweak in the venerable car, it’s a big deal. Chevrolet calls this model “the most anticipated Corvette ever.”

GM hasn’t said publicly when the new generation Corvette will reach dealerships, but GM President Mark Reuss posted an image on his Facebook page.

Corvettes debuted in 1953 and are made at a GM plant in Bowling Green, Ky.

Fisher-Price recall

NEW YORK

Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million infant sleepers Friday after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who bought a Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play sleeper should stop using it and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Fisher-Price and the CPSC said the deaths occurred after infants rolled over onto their stomachs or sides while unrestrained, but did not specify how they died. An article in Consumer Reports this week found some of infants died from suffocation.

The sleepers from sold between $40 and $149.

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,28.29‚àí0.20

Aqua America, .20 36.780.00

Avalon Holdings,2.400.03

Chemical Bank, .2844.381.11

Community Health Sys, .213.41‚àí0.16

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.001.50

Farmers Nat., .0714.240.29

First Energy, .36 41.370.17

Fifth/Third, .1627.660.69

First Niles Financial, .059.000.00

FNB Corp., .1211.520.17

General Motors, .3839.710.38

General Electric, .129.00‚àí0.12

Huntington Bank, .11 13.690.34

JP Morgan Chase, .56111.214.92

Key Corp, .1116.880.44

Macy’s, .38 24.28‚àí0.04

Parker Hannifin, .76188.642.77

PNC, .75132.703.98

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88185.521.31

Stoneridge31.250.68

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.450.01

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.